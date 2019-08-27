The 2019 Fall Sports Season at Osage High School got underway with the Green and White Night.
This night is a chance for the students and community to come together to show their support of the upcoming fall sports teams.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Here are a few pictures from Friday night.
DSC_1998.jpg
DSC_2011.jpg
DSC_2022.jpg
DSC_2026.jpg
DSC_2029.jpg
DSC_2045.jpg
DSC_2053.jpg
DSC_2065.jpg
DSC_2072.jpg
DSC_2075.jpg
DSC_2078.jpg
DSC_2082.jpg
DSC_2100.jpg
DSC_2103.jpg
DSC_2117.jpg
DSC_2177.jpg
DSC_2229.jpg
DSC_2236.jpg
DSC_2249.jpg
DSC_2263.jpg
DSC_2299.jpg
DSC_2303.jpg
DSC_2305.jpg
DSC_2317.jpg
DSC_2334.jpg
DSC_2342.jpg
DSC_2348.jpg
DSC_2366.jpg
DSC_2369.jpg
DSC_2373.jpg
DSC_2376.jpg
DSC_2379.jpg
DSC_2393.jpg
DSC_2424.jpg
DSC_2430.jpg
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.