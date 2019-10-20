{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage girls cross country team finished third at the Top of Iowa Conference Cross Country meet on October 17, while the boys team finished ninth. 

Freshman Katelyn Johnson finished third overall, with a time of 20:40. The Green Devils' next two finishers were sophomore Talia Stangel and freshman Alexa Thyer, who finished with respective times of 22:22, and 22:28. 

On the boys side, senior Caleb Sledd was the Green Devils' top runner. He came in sixth place overall, with a time of 17:30. Freshman Keagan Hennessey was the next Osage runner, in 27th place, with a time of 18:35. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments