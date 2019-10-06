The Osage girls cross country team finished second, and the St. Ansgar boys third in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Invitational cross country meet held at the Garner Golf Course.
Individually, St. Ansgar sophomore Riley Witt won the boys race with a time of 17:45, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. In the girls race, Osage freshman Katelyn Johnston placed third.
In the girls race, Osage (70 points) finished behind first-place West Fork (41) and ahead of West Hancock (71), GHV (83), Riceville (103) and Belmond-Klemme (127).
Top 20 finishers for Osage were: Katelyn Johnston (22:47) in third, Clare Huisman (25:08) sixth, and Natalie Shoars (27:55) 13th.
Top 20 finishers for St. Ansgar were: Ella Brown (23:23) fifth, Addy Witt (23:47) seventh, Kirsten Boerjan (24:55) 10th and Megan Gooder (25:15) 12th.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS
In the boys race, St. Ansgar placed third, Osage fifth and West Hancock ninth.
Top 20 finishers for St. Ansgar were: Riley Witt (17:45) first, Seth Hershey (19:16) 10th, John May (19:53) 14th, Braden Powers (20:22) 17th, and Cole Hansen (20:30) 18th.
Top 20 finishers for Osage were: Caleb Sledd (18:56) sixth and Keagan Hennessey (20:18) 15th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.