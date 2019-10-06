{{featured_button_text}}
20190917-OHS XC 1

Riley Witt works on setting his pace for his cross country race at Osage.

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

The Osage girls cross country team finished second, and the St. Ansgar boys third in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Invitational cross country meet held at the Garner Golf Course.

Individually, St. Ansgar sophomore Riley Witt won the boys race with a time of 17:45, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. In the girls race, Osage freshman Katelyn Johnston placed third.

In the girls race, Osage (70 points) finished behind first-place West Fork (41) and ahead of West Hancock (71), GHV (83), Riceville (103) and Belmond-Klemme (127).

Top 20 finishers for Osage were: Katelyn Johnston (22:47) in third, Clare Huisman (25:08) sixth, and Natalie Shoars (27:55) 13th. 

Top 20 finishers for St. Ansgar were: Ella Brown (23:23) fifth, Addy Witt (23:47) seventh, Kirsten Boerjan (24:55) 10th and Megan Gooder (25:15) 12th.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

BOYS

In the boys race, St. Ansgar placed third, Osage fifth and West Hancock ninth.

Top 20 finishers for St. Ansgar were: Riley Witt (17:45) first, Seth Hershey (19:16) 10th, John May (19:53) 14th, Braden Powers (20:22) 17th, and Cole Hansen (20:30) 18th.

Top 20 finishers for Osage were: Caleb Sledd (18:56) sixth and Keagan Hennessey (20:18) 15th.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments