{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage girls cross country team finished third overall on Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Clear Lake Invitational.

Freshman Katelyn Johnson was the Green Devils' top finisher, running a 22:03.5 to finish third overall. Sophomore Talia Stangel finished sixth, with a time of 22:40.1. 

On the boys side, the Green Devils finished a distant 11th. Senior Caleb Sledd was fifth overall, with a time of 18:00.2, while freshman Keagan Hennessey was 21st, at 19:06.2.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Green Devils are scheduled to run on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mason City. The girls travel to Wartburg College on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments