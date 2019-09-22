The Osage girls cross country team finished third overall on Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Clear Lake Invitational.
Freshman Katelyn Johnson was the Green Devils' top finisher, running a 22:03.5 to finish third overall. Sophomore Talia Stangel finished sixth, with a time of 22:40.1.
On the boys side, the Green Devils finished a distant 11th. Senior Caleb Sledd was fifth overall, with a time of 18:00.2, while freshman Keagan Hennessey was 21st, at 19:06.2.
The Green Devils are scheduled to run on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mason City. The girls travel to Wartburg College on Saturday, Sept. 28.
