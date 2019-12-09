The Osage girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 56-26 win against Central Springs on Friday.
Seniors Sidney Brandau and Mia Knudsen led the way for the Green Devils with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Knudsen hit 3 for 7 on three-point attempts and contributed five steals. Brandau also had five steals, while she and senior Libby Schwamman had five rebounds each, along with junior Dani Johnson.
The girls' next home game is against North Butler on Dec. 17.
