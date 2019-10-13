{{featured_button_text}}

After a tough 0-4 start to the season, the Osage football team seems to have found its stride. With a 27-0 win over North Butler on Friday, Oct. 11, the Green Devils snagged their third straight dominating win. 

Senior Zach Williams carried the ball 20 times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Collin Muller completed only 11 of his 29 pass attempts, but still passed for 186 yards. 

Senior Thor Maakestad was the leading receiver, catching the ball three times for 69 yards. Connor Tabbert caught the ball three times for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Owen Muller caught a touchdown pass as well. 

On defense, the Green Devils managed three sacks, two from senior Noah Sletten and a third from sophomore Noah O'Malley. 

The Green Devils will finish up the regular season with a pair of home games. The first one will be on Friday, against Lake Mills. 

