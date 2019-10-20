The Osage football team crushed Lake Mills on Friday, Oct. 18, by a score of 52-13, as the Green Devils won their fourth straight game, and also clinched a share of the district title.
Junior quarterback Collin Muller went 21-of-38 through the air for 386 yards passing, with five passing touchdowns, all to senior Thor Maakestad.
Maakestad finished with nine receptions for 204 yards.
Running back Zach Williams also had a big day, taking the ball 18 times for 103 yards.
At the end of the night, Maakestad had became Osage's most prolific receiver by reaching 1,444 career receiving yards.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Maakestad also set a single game record for receiving yards with 204 (previously held by Marquis Shaw - 200 yards vs. Gilbert in 2008) and touchdown receptions in a game with 5 (previously held by Kyle Berge - 4 vs. Forest City in 2015).
In addition, Zach Williams surpassed Joe Johanns and Joe Taets in career rushing yards by reaching 2,130 yards to move into third place on the all time list behind Mark Pederson with 2,152 ('64-'67) and Vinnie Wagner 2,682 ('04-'06).
After losing their first four games of the season, the Green Devils have won all four of their district games.
They will play for an outright title on Friday, Oct. 25, when they take on Aplington-Parkersburg.
DSC_2107.jpg
Thor Maakestad gains yards for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2119.jpg
Center Zach Duren gets ready to put the ball into play.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2145.jpg
Thor Maakestad beats the defender to gain yards for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2156.jpg
Quarterback Colin Muller hands the ball off to Zach Williams.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2165.jpg
Nathan Havel makes the diving catch.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2181.jpg
Osage quarterback Colin Muller looks downfield for an open receiver.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2244.jpg
Spencer Mooberry with the catch.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2525.jpg
Osage's #33 Wyatt Hamby and #52 Mason O'Malley provides the blocks.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2536.jpg
Zach Williams runs the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2614.jpg
Nolan Byrnes with a successful extra-point after the touchdown.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2629.jpg
Zach Williams
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2806.jpg
Averee Abben leaps for the catch.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2866.jpg
Connor Tabbert fights for yards.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2875.jpg
Nathan Havel with the catch for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_2904.jpg
Spencer Mooberry runs the ball for the Green Devils.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.