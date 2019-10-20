{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage football team crushed Lake Mills on Friday, Oct. 18, by a score of 52-13, as the Green Devils won their fourth straight game, and also clinched a share of the district title. 

Junior quarterback Collin Muller went 21-of-38 through the air for 386 yards passing, with five passing touchdowns, all to senior Thor Maakestad.

Maakestad finished with nine receptions for 204 yards. 

Running back Zach Williams also had a big day, taking the ball 18 times for 103 yards.

At the end of the night, Maakestad had became Osage's most prolific receiver by reaching 1,444 career receiving yards.

Maakestad also set a single game record for receiving yards with 204 (previously held by Marquis Shaw - 200 yards vs. Gilbert in 2008) and touchdown receptions in a game with 5 (previously held by Kyle Berge - 4 vs. Forest City in 2015).

In addition, Zach Williams surpassed Joe Johanns and Joe Taets in career rushing yards by reaching 2,130 yards to move into third place on the all time list behind Mark Pederson with 2,152 ('64-'67) and Vinnie Wagner 2,682 ('04-'06).

After losing their first four games of the season, the Green Devils have won all four of their district games.

They will play for an outright title on Friday, Oct. 25, when they take on Aplington-Parkersburg. 

