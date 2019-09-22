The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team beat Osage 28-20 on Friday, Sept. 20, as the Cardinals improved to 2-2 on the season.
For the Green Devils, the game was another chapter in their tough start to the season. Junior Spencer Mooberry rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 11 carries, while Zach Williams carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards.
Mooberry put up big numbers as a receiver, with seven catches for 164 yards, while senior Thor Maakestad caught the ball five times for 133 yards.
