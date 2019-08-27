Both the boys and girls cross country teams at Osage High School have set high goals for this season.
Senior Caleb Sledd said the goal for the boys "is always to go to state," as well as to improve everyone's times.
"I think we have good endurance and don't get tired very easily," he said.
"We have good chemistry and we work well together," he added.
The boys do need to work on their speed, according to Sledd.
They also need to "make sure they are at every practice, not missing a couple," he said.
Sledd said his favorite memories of cross county so far are the Green Devils winning the conference title when he was a freshman and just all the time he has spent running with his friends.
Members of the girls team say they want to be conference champs this year and make it to state.
Sophomore Nasvy Cibrian said their greatest strength is "probably just performing as a team and working as a team."
The girls only have three seniors, and just two of those are returning letter winners.
However, "I think we have a good drive," said sophomore Talia Stengel. "We never go into a meet not prepared."
The girls are also ready to take on any challenges a course presents, such as steep hills, she said.
Senior Clare Huisman said her favorite memories of cross country are making it to state during her freshman year and "watching our team grow together."
