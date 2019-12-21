Osage boys wrestling defeat Iowa City at Battle of Waterloo

The Osage boys wrestling team made quick work of Iowa City High School on Saturday morning in the Battle of Waterloo with a 69-9 victory.

The Green Devils won 12 of the 14 matches, including 11 by fall.

Winners by fall for Osage were Ryan Adams (138-pounds), Joey Potter (145), Noah O’Malley 152), Zach Williams (160), Meirick Huffman (170), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195), Conner Smith (285), Garrett Tusler (106), Nicholas Fox (120), and Joe Sullivan (126).

In the 132-pound weight class, Osage’s Spencer Adams won by 7-5 decision.

South Winneshiek Invite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Osage wrestling team had five wrestlers make it to the 1st place match in the South Winneshiek Invite on Dec. 14, with three winners.

In the 120-pound weight class, Nicholas Fox pinned Blake Engel of West Delaware/Manchester by fall at 3:53.

Joe sullivan downed West Delaware/Manchester's Evan Woods by an 8-5 decision at the 126 pound 1st place match.

In the 138-pound weigh class, Ryan Adams won by an 12-8 decision over West Delaware/Manchester's Logan Peyton.