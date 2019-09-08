{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage boys Cross Country team finished 12th overall at the Newman Catholic Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 3. 

Caleb Sledd was the Green Devils' top finisher, running a 17:38.186, good for fourth overall. 

On the girls side, the Green Devils finished third overall, with Katelyn Johnston the top finisher. Johnston finished 13th overall, with a time of 23:14.6.

The Green Devils will run Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Waverly-Shell Rock and then on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Luther College.

