{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season after a victory against Central Springs, 67-31, on Friday.

Senior Jarett Scharper led Green Devils with 18 points while senior Jonah Bluhm scored 15. The team posted 40 rebounds.

osage boys v central springs

Jonah Bluhm goes after a jump ball.

Central Springs sophomore Angel Jose led the Panthers with 11 points.

Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40  

A big first half on Saturday propelled the Green Devils to their third consecutive win to start the season.

Osage grabbed a 38-19 lead at halftime and staved off the Cardinals the rest of the way for the 22-point victory.

Senior Thor Maakestad led the Green Devils with 16 points and six rebounds, while senior Jarrett Scharper had 15 points, and senior Jonah Bluhm had 11.

For the Cardinals, senior Zachary Suby 12 points, while junior Hayden Hutcheson finished with 10.

Osage plays Tuesday at St. Ansgar and hosts Belmond-Klemme on Saturday. 

Osage boys basketball vs Central Springs

1 of 7

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments