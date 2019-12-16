{{featured_button_text}}

Osage 64, Belmond-Klemme 39

The Green Devils dominated an opponent for the fifth straight game, defeating Belmond-Klemme 64-39 on Saturday night at home.

After holding just a 16-13 lead after the first period, the Green Devils' offense took over, outscoring the Broncos 48-26 the rest of the way for the margin of victory.

Senior Jarrett Scharper scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line. He also led Osage with six rebounds.

Senior Elijah Bluhm finished with nine points, while seniors Thor Maakestad, Chase Halbach and Ty Creger each scored eight points.

Osage hosts North Butler on Tuesday.

