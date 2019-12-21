Osage boys basketball remains undefeated

The Osage boys basketball team remained perfect on the season with a low-scoring win against Nashua-Plainfield, 45-29, on the road.

The Green Devils (7-0) never trailed in the game, and held Nashua-Plainfied to just one fourth-period point to seal the victory.

Senior Jonah Bluhm had a game-high 16 points and six rebounds for the Green Devils, while seniors Elijah Bluhm and Jarrett Scharper chipped in seven points each.

Osage will try to remain perfect when it hosts West Fork on Jan. 3.

Osage 62, North Butler 17

The Osage boys basketball team dominated North Butler on Tuesday on the road to a 6-0 season.

The Green Devils defense held the Bearcats to eight points after the first quarter, keeping them scoreless in the third quarter.

Senior Jarett Scharper led scoring with 14 points. Seniors Ty Creger and Elijah Bluhm each had nine points.

Osage will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.

Osage 64, Belmond-Klemme 39

The Green Devils dominated an opponent for the fifth straight game, defeating Belmond-Klemme 64-39 on Saturday night at home.