{{featured_button_text}}

The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team swept aside Riceville, 3-0, on Tuesday, Aug. 27 by set scores of 25-15, 25-11, and 27-25.

The Wildcats finished the match with only eight kills. Hannah Sunnes and Jose Gansen tied for the team lead with three kills. Junior Rylie Dunn led the way with eight assists. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Riceville will play on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on the road, against Tripoli.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments