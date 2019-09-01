The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team swept aside Riceville, 3-0, on Tuesday, Aug. 27 by set scores of 25-15, 25-11, and 27-25.
The Wildcats finished the match with only eight kills. Hannah Sunnes and Jose Gansen tied for the team lead with three kills. Junior Rylie Dunn led the way with eight assists.
Riceville will play on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on the road, against Tripoli.
