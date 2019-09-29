{{featured_button_text}}

Riceville was hoping to go to 3-2 on Friday night at Northwood-Kensett, but the Wildcats didn't have enough firepower, losing 41-30 on the road.

No scoring summary or stats for the Wildcats were available at press time.

Riceville (2-3) travels to Dunkerton on Friday, Oct. 4.

