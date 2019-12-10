The Night of Conflict was a night to remember.
It included fifteen matches, one of which was a professional match. I wrestled in the eleventh match and lost. The whole experience was a cool thing to be a part of. This event took place at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. The event had about 700-800 people in attendance, I would imagine. There were several high-quality matches. Almost every single match included multiple state place winners and state champions.
I will tell you a little bit about how the day went. We showed up to weigh-ins and checked our weight. We weighed in at about 2:30 p.m., and the wrestling started at 6:30 p.m. So after weigh-ins, we went to pick up the gear package all the wrestlers were given. The clothing was made by Barbarian Apparel, and trust me, it looked cool. We then went out to eat at the Screaming Eagle. The restaurant was kind of along the lines of an Applebees. I ordered a mac and cheese hamburger, and we got an appetizer of nachos. After we were done eating, we just kind of hung out at the restaurant until five-ish.
We then drove back over to the arena and went to go warm up. Of course, in the middle of our warm-up, we had introductions so we had to be done warming up and run to the other side to be able to get in line fast enough to get introduced. I watched about the first seven matches then I went to warm up. It was a pretty cool set up. We got to pick our own walkout songs. I chose the song “Look Ahead” by Future. I jogged out to the mat and they had like a smoke machine when we walked out that was pretty cool.
I wrestled a pretty hard-fought match but ended up losing 7-3, but that is what makes this sport so much fun. It keeps you constantly motivated.
