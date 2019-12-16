Nashua-Plainfied tournament
The Riceville wrestling team took part in the Nashua-Plainfield tournament on Saturday and had two champions.
In the 145-pound championship match, Riceville's Lawson Losee won by 8-4 decision over Bellevue's Zach Roeder.
In the 160-pound championship match, Riceville's Drew Fox pinned Nashua-Plainfield's Cael Brunner at 3:15.
You have free articles remaining.
In the 220-pound championship match, Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett pinned Riceville's Mitchel Marr at 3:39.
And in the 285-pound championship match, Chandler Redenius of West Hancock won by 2-0 decision over Riceville's Chris Eastman.
132-Semifinals - Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) over JD Beran (Riceville) (Fall 0:41)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.