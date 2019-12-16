{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_1993.JPG

Lawson Losee's medal match at last season's state wrestling tournament.

 MARY KLAES PHOTO THE PRESS-NEWS

Nashua-Plainfied tournament

The Riceville wrestling team took part in the Nashua-Plainfield tournament on Saturday and had two champions.

In the 145-pound championship match, Riceville's Lawson Losee won by 8-4 decision over Bellevue's Zach Roeder.

In the 160-pound championship match, Riceville's Drew Fox pinned Nashua-Plainfield's Cael Brunner at 3:15.

In the 220-pound championship match, Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett pinned Riceville's Mitchel Marr at 3:39.

And in the 285-pound championship match, Chandler Redenius of West Hancock won by 2-0 decision over Riceville's Chris Eastman.

132-Semifinals - Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) over JD Beran (Riceville) (Fall 0:41)

