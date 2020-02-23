Local athletes compete in CRC's indoor triathlon

Eight local participants ground it out in a Super League style triathlon at the Cedar River Complex on Feb. 16, swimming, biking and running their way through the miles.
Each of the participants had to complete 11 segments -- swim twice, 175 yards each time; bike two kilometers four different times, and run 5 running laps five times, or for 2 miles.
And there are rules of the water/road/bike to mind as well: You have to dry off completely after swimming. You have count out each time you complete a running lap, you can't skip a segment, and most importantly to organizer Mark Miller, you have to give another participant a high five at some point during the race.
"My favorite rule is the "high-five rule" because it keeps it fun," said Miller, the aquatics manager at the Cedar River Complex. "They have to give another competitor a "high-five" during the race at some point. It's an on-your-honor type of race, so the intent is for it to not be too competitive, although there is a clock running. This is a social event for triathletes, to get a good 45 minute workout. It's super fun."
The winner of the Men's Division was Riley Witt, a sophomore at St. Ansgar.
"I run track & cross country for St. Ansgar high school. I participate in events like the CRC Triathlon to stay in shape for track and get ready for the season," Witt said. "Today was a blast, and I kind of like the strategy part of it, it was different."
The Women's Division winner was Carol Tesch, also of St. Ansgar.
She participated in the triathlon as training for others coming up throughout the year. This is Tesch's third CRC-sponsored tri.
For those who missed the action, don't worry, another is planned for later this year.