Local athletes compete in CRC's indoor triathlon

Eight local participants ground it out in a Super League style triathlon at the Cedar River Complex on Feb. 16, swimming, biking and running their way through the miles.

Each of the participants had to complete 11 segments -- swim twice, 175 yards each time; bike two kilometers four different times, and run 5 running laps five times, or for 2 miles.

And there are rules of the water/road/bike to mind as well: You have to dry off completely after swimming. You have count out each time you complete a running lap, you can't skip a segment, and most importantly to organizer Mark Miller, you have to give another participant a high five at some point during the race.

"My favorite rule is the "high-five rule" because it keeps it fun," said Miller, the aquatics manager at the Cedar River Complex. "They have to give another competitor a "high-five" during the race at some point. It's an on-your-honor type of race, so the intent is for it to not be too competitive, although there is a clock running. This is a social event for triathletes, to get a good 45 minute workout. It's super fun."

The winner of the Men's Division was Riley Witt, a sophomore at St. Ansgar.