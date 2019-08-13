The following players were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All Star Series Teams. The series will be played beginning on August 8, at Merchants Park, in Carroll. Area players are in bold italics.
Small Schools West
Pitchers: Jace Davidson- Pocahontas Area, Logan Crannell-ADM, Brett Shelton-DM Christian, Aaron Michael-MVAOCOU. Catchers: Colby Page-SE Warren, Conner Lange-Missouri Valley. Infield: Brett Sears-Harlan, Aaron Schreck-Kuemper Catholic, Kaleb Bauer-SE Warren, Christian Cook-Coon Rapids-Bayard, Austin Degen-Ridge View. Outfield: Colten Parkins-North Polk, Kyle Christiansen-Treynor, Kelly Gray- Colo-Nesco, Jacob Craven-Ogden. Utility: Jeff Lamp-North Polk. Coaches: James Hash-Clarinda, Jason Brook-ADM, Shannon Tesch-Ridge View.
Small Schools West
Pitchers: Collin Kramer – St. Ansgar, Carter Petsche – Beckman Catholic, Will Dembski – Pella Christian, Jared Townsend – Wilton. Catchers: Jackson Fisher – Chariton, Lawson Bruxvoort – Pella Christian. Infield: Jake Hilmer – North Linn, Collin McCrabb – Wilton, Tyler Elliott – Mount Vernon, Trevor Slayton – Davis County, Evan Paulus – Newman Catholic. Outfield: Josh Fitzgerald – Newman Catholic, Nick Gottilla – Assumption, Brandon Schlichting – Assumption, Keaton Parker – Alburnett. Utility: Brooks Hovden – North Fayette Valley. Coaches: Dan Hovden (HC) – North Fayette Valley, Alex Bohl – Newman Catholic, Jeremy Elliott – Mt. Vernon, Ryan Hodges – Centerville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.