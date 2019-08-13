{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_7755.JPG

Collin Kramer, on the mound for the Saints, was named Top of Iowa Conference player of the year. 

 KARA NAIG THE PRESS-NEWS

The following players were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All Star Series Teams. The series will be played beginning on August 8, at Merchants Park, in Carroll. Area players are in bold italics. 

Small Schools West

PitchersJace Davidson- Pocahontas Area, Logan Crannell-ADM, Brett Shelton-DM Christian, Aaron Michael-MVAOCOU. Catchers: Colby Page-SE Warren, Conner Lange-Missouri Valley. Infield: Brett Sears-Harlan, Aaron Schreck-Kuemper Catholic, Kaleb Bauer-SE Warren, Christian Cook-Coon Rapids-Bayard, Austin Degen-Ridge View. Outfield: Colten Parkins-North Polk, Kyle Christiansen-Treynor, Kelly Gray- Colo-Nesco, Jacob Craven-Ogden. Utility: Jeff Lamp-North Polk. Coaches: James Hash-Clarinda, Jason Brook-ADM, Shannon Tesch-Ridge View. 

Small Schools West

Pitchers:   Collin Kramer – St. Ansgar, Carter Petsche – Beckman Catholic, Will Dembski – Pella Christian, Jared Townsend – Wilton.   Catchers:   Jackson Fisher – Chariton,  Lawson Bruxvoort – Pella Christian.   Infield:   Jake Hilmer – North Linn, Collin McCrabb – Wilton, Tyler Elliott –    Mount Vernon, Trevor Slayton – Davis County, Evan Paulus – Newman Catholic   Outfield:   Josh Fitzgerald – Newman Catholic, Nick Gottilla – Assumption, Brandon Schlichting – Assumption, Keaton Parker – Alburnett.   Utility:  Brooks Hovden – North Fayette Valley.  Coaches:  Dan Hovden (HC) – North Fayette Valley, Alex Bohl – Newman Catholic, Jeremy Elliott – Mt. Vernon, Ryan Hodges – Centerville.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments