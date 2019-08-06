The summer season of the Cedar River Complex’s Jr. Blue Swim team concluded with a meet on Monday, July 29 with 27 swimming events. This was the first swim meet with three starting blocks.
The team, coached Becky Herrick, had 22 swimmers at the Cedar River Complex this summer season.
The Jr. Blue team practices every Monday and Wednesday, refining their strokes, correct starts, finishes, timing and turns.
The CRC was able to purchase their final starting block due to funds received from the CRC Foundation and the Foundation Enhancement of Mitchell County (FEMC).
“We enjoy our swim meets to see the swimmers improvement and their excitement of accomplishment,” Herrick said. “Additionally, the team did a great job of cheering on their teammates and practicing good sportsmanship.
“Coach Herrick also does a great job of organizing workouts and being attentive to detail on the efficiency of the swimmers legs, arms and breathing working together,” said CRC Director, Gayle Nelson.
The Jr. Blue Swim team will resume for the winter season starting in November.
Results from the meet were as follows:
Girls 10 & Under
50 Free - Kiersten McRoberts, third, 48.16; Ella Taets, first, 43.59 and Hailey Voigt, second, 44.09; Emmery Dodd, fifth, 1:03.68; Hope Voigt, fourth, 48.59 4th; and Tess Darrow, sixth, 1:17.50.
Boys 10 & Under
50 Free - Barrett Marzen, second, 1:01.06; Evan Bremer, first, 47.65; and Garrett Elgin, third, 1:19.53.
Girls 8 & Under
100 Free - Molly Street, first, 1:57.41.
Girls 12 & Under
100 IM - KaRena Herrick, first, 1:31.78.
Girls 8 & Under
25 Free - Maddy Cooper, first, 24.66; and Nora Balsley, second, 25.41; Kaylee Schwarck, fourth, 42.94; and Andie Voigt, third, 30.25.
Boys 8 & Under
25 Free - Ben Gerdman, first, 25.91.
Girls 10 & Under
100 Free - Hailey Voigt, first, 1:51 and Kiersten McRoberts, second, 1:54.19; Emmery Dodd, fourth, 2:26.59 and Hope Voigt, third, 2:01.81.
Boys 10 & Under
100 Free - Barrett Marzen, second, 2:20.53 and Evan Bremer, first, 1:58.09.
Girls 8 & Under
50 Back - Nora Balsley, second, 1:00.44 and Molly Street, first, 59.06; Kaylee Schwarck, fourth, 1:34.9 and Andie Voigt, third, 1:09.72.
Girls 12 & Under
50 Back - Addison Marks, first, 58.13.
Boys 12 & Under
50 Back - Dace Darrow, first, 1:28.66.
Girls 8 & Under
50 Breast - Molly Street, first, 1:06.87.
Girls 10 & Under
100 Back - Tess Darrow, first, 2:55.12.
Girls 12 & Under
25 Fly - KaRena Herrick, first, 17.63.
Girls 10 & Under
25 Fly - Hailey Voigt, first, 27.72; Kiersten McRoberts, second, 29.28; and Hope Voigt, third, 30.24.
Girls 8 & Under
25 Back - Maddy Cooper, second, 27.12; and Nora Balsley, first, 27.06; Kaylee Schwarck, fourth, 44.5 and Andie Voigt, third, 31.44.
Boys 8 & Under
25 Back - Ben Gerdman, first, 31.31.
Girls 12 & Under
100 Free - Addison Marks, second, 1:59.37, and KaRena Herrick, first, 1:24.04.
Girls 10 & Under
50 Breast - Hailey Voigt, second, 1:21.56, and Ella Taets, first, 1:06.15.
Boys 10 & Under
50 Breast - Evan Bremer, first, 1:02.03.
Girls 8 & Under
50 Free - Nora Balsley, second, 59.31; Molly Street, first, 56.13; and Maddy Cooper, third, 1:00.4; Kaylee Schwarck, fifth, 1:37.78; Andie Voigt, fourth, 1:15.78.
Boys 8 & Under
50 Free - Ben Gerdman, first, 1:08.06.
Girls 10 & Under
50 Back - Kiersten McRoberts, first, 52.25; Ella Taets, second, 53.59; Hope Voigt, third, 1:01.19; Tess Darrow, fifth, 1:18.59; Emmery Dodd, sixth, 1:13.41
Boys 10 & Under
50 Back - Garrett Elgin, second, 1:23.81; Evan Bremer, first, 55.68.
Boys 12 & Under
50 Free - Dace Darrow, first, 1:30.32.
Girls 12 & Under
50 Free - Addison Marks, second, 54.93; KaRena Herrick, first, 34.04.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.