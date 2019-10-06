{{featured_button_text}}

Joey Hovinga was the top Forest City finisher in the Algona Cross Country Invitational, held Monday.

The sophomore finished eighth with a time of 18:07.73, six seconds ahead of the ninth-place finisher and just .43 seconds behind the seventh-place runner.

Other Forest City runners who placed in the top 65 were: Caleb Buffington (19:07.64) 30th, Alex Mata (19:18.82) 39th, Javin Pedelty (20:14.44) 61st.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In the girls race, Forest City's Anna Lehmann finished 30th with a time of 23:51.86), Lily Nelson (25:09.44) 50th, and Abby Wirtjes (25;41.99) 58th.

As a team, the Indians placed ninth.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments