Joey Hovinga was the top Forest City finisher in the Algona Cross Country Invitational, held Monday.
The sophomore finished eighth with a time of 18:07.73, six seconds ahead of the ninth-place finisher and just .43 seconds behind the seventh-place runner.
Other Forest City runners who placed in the top 65 were: Caleb Buffington (19:07.64) 30th, Alex Mata (19:18.82) 39th, Javin Pedelty (20:14.44) 61st.
In the girls race, Forest City's Anna Lehmann finished 30th with a time of 23:51.86), Lily Nelson (25:09.44) 50th, and Abby Wirtjes (25;41.99) 58th.
As a team, the Indians placed ninth.
