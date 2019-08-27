Coach: Tyler Johnson (6th year)
Returning letter winners: Avery Hendrickson (senior), Hannah Patterson (senior), Brooklyn Hackbart (junior), Gracie Urbatsch (junior), Blayne Koster (junior), Hali Anderson (junior), Taylor Hanna (junior),
Last year’s achievements/records: 2nd in Top of Iowa East; 12-12 record
Coach's comments: We have a lot of our offense returning, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish on the court. We do have to replace most of our serve receive, but we feel that many of our players have put in good time to become able replacements. We were only a couple points away last year from giving ourselves a much stronger record, so a main concentration this preseason is getting over that hump.
Johnson's pick for conference title: Osage
