The 2019 St. Ansgar High School Varsity Volleyball team

The 2019 St. Ansgar High School Volleyball team (front row, from left) Hali Anderson, Avery Hendrickson, Hannah Patterson, Montanah Scott, Lauren Bork and Brenna Kruse. (middle row) Taylor Hanna, Brianna Minnis, Maci Juenger, Kennedy Schwiesow, Abby Hemann, Haley Peterson, Emma Hicken, Kaileigh Gerdes and Emmalee Van Sabben. (back row) Blayne Koster, Gracie Urbatsch, Brooklyn Hackbart, Madison Hillman, Kira Baldus, Addison Tabbert, Mallory Juhl, Madilynn Schmidt and Jaci Woods, Mallory Klaes.

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

Coach: Tyler Johnson (6th year)

Returning letter winners: Avery Hendrickson (senior), Hannah Patterson (senior), Brooklyn Hackbart (junior), Gracie Urbatsch (junior), Blayne Koster (junior), Hali Anderson (junior), Taylor Hanna (junior), 

Last year’s achievements/records: 2nd in Top of Iowa East; 12-12 record

Coach's comments: We have a lot of our offense returning, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish on the court. We do have to replace most of our serve receive, but we feel that many of our players have put in good time to become able replacements. We were only a couple points away last year from giving ourselves a much stronger record, so a main concentration this preseason is getting over that hump.

Johnson's pick for conference title: Osage 

