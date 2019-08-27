{{featured_button_text}}
The 2019 Riceville High School Volleyball team

The 2019 Riceville High School Volleyball team. (back row, from left) Riley McKenna, Hannah Sunnes, Josie Kobliska, Morgan Koenigs, Hannah Lane and Catherine Weaver. (middle row) Madison Mauer, Liberty Miller, Lauren Hemann, Mercedes Lesmeister, Sophia Weaver and Callee Fair. (front row) Morgan Fair, Aubrey Orth, Saige Sullivan, Josie Gansen, Rylie Dunn and Abby Retterath.

Missing from Picture: Megan Percival

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

Coach: Robin Kuhn (10 years total, the last 2 years most recently)

Returning letter winners: Hannah Sunnes (senior), Rylie Dunn (junior), Josie Gansen (unior), Saige Sullivan (sophomore)

Last year’s achievements/records: Most wins in a season with 10; First postseason win in school history in volleyball

Coach's comments: Looking forward to improving on last year.

Coach's preseason top three teams in your conference: Janesville, Tripoli, Dunkerton

Roster of varsity players: Seniors - Hannah Sunnes, Mercedes Lesmeister, Sophia Weaver. Juniors - Rylie Dunn, Abby Retterath, Callee Fair, Libby Miller, Aubrey Orth, Hannah Lane, Josie Gansen. Sophomores - Saige Sullivan, Lauren Hemann, Megan Percival, Josie Kobliska, Morgan Koenigs. Freshman - Riley McKenna, Madison Mauer, Morgan Fair

