Coach: Robin Kuhn (10 years total, the last 2 years most recently)
Returning letter winners: Hannah Sunnes (senior), Rylie Dunn (junior), Josie Gansen (unior), Saige Sullivan (sophomore)
Last year’s achievements/records: Most wins in a season with 10; First postseason win in school history in volleyball
Coach's comments: Looking forward to improving on last year.
Coach's preseason top three teams in your conference: Janesville, Tripoli, Dunkerton
Roster of varsity players: Seniors - Hannah Sunnes, Mercedes Lesmeister, Sophia Weaver. Juniors - Rylie Dunn, Abby Retterath, Callee Fair, Libby Miller, Aubrey Orth, Hannah Lane, Josie Gansen. Sophomores - Saige Sullivan, Lauren Hemann, Megan Percival, Josie Kobliska, Morgan Koenigs. Freshman - Riley McKenna, Madison Mauer, Morgan Fair
