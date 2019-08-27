Coach: Bryan Tabbert (1st year) ... 73-90 at North Butler and Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka
2018 conference record/finish: 8-0, Top of Iowa East champions
2018 overall record: 30-7, Class 3A State Qualifier
Assistants: Sarah Leichsenring, Marin Thorson
Returning letter winners: Melanie Bye - Libero, Alyssa Grimm - Libero, Libby Schwamman - MH, Ellie Bobinet - Setter, Danielle Johnson - OH, Paige Kisley - OH, Meredith Street - OH, Kaebre Sullivan - MH.
2018 Honors
Ellie Bobinet -Honorable Mention TIC East; Danielle Johnson - IGCA 2nd Team All-State, Class 3A All-Tournament Team, 3A Central All-District Team, Globe Gazette All-Area Team, 1st Team TIC East; Paige Kisley - 1st Team TIC East; Kaebre Sullivan - 2nd Team TIC East.
Team strengths: Our girls are well-rounded athletes that have been working hard on strength and conditioning over the summer. They’ve put in a lot of hours preparing for the season. We’ve developed some good team chemistry through workouts and camps. Our team has solid depth, which makes our practices competitive.
Keys to a successful season: We need to keep everyone healthy and work to continually improve as a team every day. We hope to defend our conference title. St. Ansgar returns several key players and will be a team to watch out for. Central Springs and North Butler should also be competitive in the TIC-East.
