{{featured_button_text}}
The 2019 Osage High School Volleyball team

The 2019 Osage High School Volleyball team (front row, from left) Ashley Halbach, Brooklynn Halbach, Azure Christensen, Madi Adams, Mari Fox, Jaden Francis, Ava Voaklander and Lia Wagner. (middle row) Tori Schwarting, Addy Grimm, Whitney Meek, Erica Nasstrom, Meredith Street, Melanie Bye, Lauren Voaklander, Paige Kisley and Sydney Muller. (back row) Alyssa Grimm, Katelynn Huebsch, Mary Ann Fox, Libby Schwamman, Danielle Johnson, Ellie Bobinet, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Kaebre Sullivan, Ainsley Dodd and Jenna Joens. (not pictured - Samie Brandau and Ayla Kline)

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

Coach: Bryan Tabbert (1st year) ... 73-90 at North Butler and Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka

2018 conference record/finish: 8-0, Top of Iowa East champions

2018 overall record: 30-7, Class 3A State Qualifier

Assistants: Sarah Leichsenring, Marin Thorson

Returning letter winners: Melanie Bye - Libero, Alyssa Grimm - Libero, Libby Schwamman - MH, Ellie Bobinet - Setter, Danielle Johnson - OH, Paige Kisley - OH, Meredith Street - OH, Kaebre Sullivan - MH.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2018 Honors

Ellie Bobinet -Honorable Mention TIC East; Danielle Johnson - IGCA 2nd Team All-State, Class 3A All-Tournament Team, 3A Central All-District Team, Globe Gazette All-Area Team, 1st Team TIC East; Paige Kisley - 1st Team TIC East; Kaebre Sullivan - 2nd Team TIC East.

Team strengths: Our girls are well-rounded athletes that have been working hard on strength and conditioning over the summer. They’ve put in a lot of hours preparing for the season. We’ve developed some good team chemistry through workouts and camps. Our team has solid depth, which makes our practices competitive.

Keys to a successful season: We need to keep everyone healthy and work to continually improve as a team every day. We hope to defend our conference title. St. Ansgar returns several key players and will be a team to watch out for. Central Springs and North Butler should also be competitive in the TIC-East.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments