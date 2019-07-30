After Friday's softball state title games, the Iowa high school softball season came to an end.
Here are the area players who were named to their All-District teams, along with two coaches who were recognized by their peers.
1A
North Central- All District
Macy Alexander, Senior, Newman Catholic
Lily Castle, Junior, Newman Catholic
Mackenzie Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Madison Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Paige Leininger, Junior, Newman Catholic
Kiya Johnson, Eighth Grade, North Butler
Jamie Schuster, Senior, Rockford
Amanda Miller, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Emma Ramon, Junior, Rockford
Josie Gansen, Sophomore, Riceville
Laura Hopperstad, Senior, Northwood-Kensett
Alex Mathers, Senior, North Butler
Coach of the Year: Wendi Meister, Bishop Garrigan
2A
Northeast All-District
Hannah Ausenhus, Senior, Central Springs
Jadyn Anderson, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Tanyon Schutjer, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Kaylea Fessler, Freshman, Central Springs
Katelyn Halbach, Senior, Osage
Abigayle Angell, Sophomore, Central Springs
3A
Central All-District
Julia Merfeld, Junior, Clear Lake
Kameryn Etherington, Junior, Algona
Courtney Miller, Junior, Hampton-Dumont
Kelsey Koch, Senior, Forest City
4A
Northeast All-District
Lisabeth Fiser, Junior, Charles City
Samantha Heyer, Senior, Charles City
Ashlyn Hoeft, Freshman, Charles City
Coach of the Year: Brian Bohlen, Charles City
