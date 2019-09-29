The St. Ansgar football team had its way with Nashua-Plainfield on Friday, pitching a 59-0 shutout on the road.
The Saints improved to 5-0 with a ruthless effort against Nashua-Plainfield, rushing 55 times and scoring seven times on the ground. Senior quarterback Cade Duckert accounted for three of those scores. He had 62 yards on seven carries.
Senior Jack Sievert was the team’s leading rusher, accumulating 125 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. Sievert now has a North Iowa-best 16 touchdowns. He also leads the area with 893 rushing yards.
Sievert also had 10 kickoff returns for 462 yards, and a punt return that went for a 58-yard touchdown.
A slew of other Saints, including junior Derek Peterson (5 rushes for 63 yards and one TD), and junior Ryan Cole (5 rushes for 56 yards and one TD), helped carry the running load.
St. Ansgar also tallied three interceptions, including one each by Cole, senior Preston Isler, and senior Adam Williams (43 yards).
The Saints host Hudson on Friday, Oct. 4.
