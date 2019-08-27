Coach: Drew Clevenger (20th year)
2018 overall/district records:-6-3 overall, 5-1 district
Returning starters: Mark Williams-SR, OL; Alex Hansen JR, OL; Preston Isler SR, OL; Sage Hulshizer JR-OL; Elijah Soltero JR, OL; Adam Williams SR, TE; Jack Sievert SR, FB; Ryan Cole JR, RB; Sawyer Smith SR, WR; Jack Sievert SR, DE; Collin Ubben JR, DT; Sage Hulshizer JR, DT; Mark Williams SR, DE; Sam Juenger SR, OLB; Carter Salz, JR ILB; Preston Isler SR, ILB; Adam Williams SR, OLB.
Other letter winners: Cade Duckert QB, SR; Collin Brumm SR, OL; Taylor Hillman JR, TE
You have free articles remaining.
Statistical leaders: Rushing - Jack Sievert, 865 rushing yards, 16 TDs; Ryan Cole, 682 rushing yards, 7 TDs. Recieving - Ryan Cole, 13 catches for 269 yards and 2 TDs; Jack Sievert, 5 catches for 100 yards and 2 TDs; Adam Williams, 6 catches for 95 yards and 4 TDs. Tackles - Preston Isler, 60 tackles; Jack Sievert, 54 tackles, 8 for loss; Carter Salz, 58 tackles, 4 for loss
Top Prospects: Jack Sievert FB/DE, Alex Hansen OL, Sage Hulshizer OL, Ryan Cole RB
District favorites: St. Ansgar, South Winn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.