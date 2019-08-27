{{featured_button_text}}
The 2019 St. Ansgar High School Football team

The 2019 St. Ansgar High School Footbal team. (front row, from left) JT Soltero, Mason Bissen, Gage Moorehead, Lorne Isler, Derek Peterson, Justin Horgen, Robbie Macejak, Sam Juenger, Ryan Cole, Brody Patterson, Collin Brumm, Cade Beyer, McCabe Hendrickson and Noah Michels. (middle row) Mekhi Tucker, Drew Offen, Bradley Hackenmiller, Christian Hermanson, Tate Mayer, Matthew Hall, Joey Beyer, Mikhail Meyer, Mark Williams, Cade Duckert, Preston Isler, Collin Ubben, Carter Salz, Adam Williams, Conner Springer and Kasey Hemann. (back row) Owen Bartz, Ryan Hackbart, Will Knowlton, Ethan Brown, Logan Rysavy, Alex Hansen, Sage Hulshizer, Jack Sievert, Elijah Soltero, Taylor Hillman, Sawyer Smith, Griffen Carlson and Jex Schutjer. (not pictured - Kirsten Boerjan, Daniel Rowedder and Devon Rowedder.)

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

Coach: Drew Clevenger (20th year)

2018 overall/district records:-6-3 overall, 5-1 district

Returning starters: Mark Williams-SR, OL; Alex Hansen JR, OL; Preston Isler SR, OL; Sage Hulshizer JR-OL; Elijah Soltero JR, OL; Adam Williams SR, TE; Jack Sievert SR, FB; Ryan Cole JR, RB; Sawyer Smith SR, WR; Jack Sievert SR, DE; Collin Ubben JR, DT; Sage Hulshizer JR, DT; Mark Williams SR, DE; Sam Juenger SR, OLB; Carter Salz, JR ILB; Preston Isler SR, ILB; Adam Williams SR, OLB.

Other letter winners: Cade Duckert QB, SR; Collin Brumm SR, OL; Taylor Hillman JR, TE

Statistical leaders: Rushing - Jack Sievert, 865 rushing yards, 16 TDs; Ryan Cole, 682 rushing yards, 7 TDs. Recieving - Ryan Cole, 13 catches for 269 yards and 2 TDs; Jack Sievert, 5 catches for 100 yards and 2 TDs; Adam Williams, 6 catches for 95 yards and 4 TDs. Tackles - Preston Isler, 60 tackles; Jack Sievert, 54 tackles, 8 for loss; Carter Salz, 58 tackles, 4 for loss

Top Prospects: Jack Sievert FB/DE, Alex Hansen OL, Sage Hulshizer OL, Ryan Cole RB

District favorites: St. Ansgar, South Winn

