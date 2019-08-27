{{featured_button_text}}
The 2019 Riceville High School Football team

The 2019 Riceville High School Football team. (front row, from left) Theo Klaes, Lawson Losee, Isaac Kuhn, Isaiah Hill, Trenten Swenson, Kooper Tweite, Mitchel Marr and Anthony Houser. (middle row) Joe Keeling, Colby Mayer, Chris Eastman, JD Beran, Sully Fair, Watson Fair and Charlie Ring. (back row) Zach Gronwoldt, Logan Holmen, Sean Grimm, Brody Koenigs, Tanner Swenson, Carter Mauer, Judge Losee and Isaac Harken.

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

Coach: Steffen Fair (20th year)

Returning letter winners: Seniors - Sully Fair, Brody Koenigs, Chris Eastman, Judge Losee, Tanner Swenson. Juniors - Carter Mauer, Charlie Ring. Sophomore - Lawson Losee.

Last year’s achievements/records: 3-6

Coach comments: We are a young team that has good chemistry. We are in a tough district and will need to be well prepared for each week. We are looking to improve upon last year’s finish.

Coach's pick for preseason top three conference teams: Don Bosco, Northwood-Kensett, Janesville

