Coach: Steffen Fair (20th year)
Returning letter winners: Seniors - Sully Fair, Brody Koenigs, Chris Eastman, Judge Losee, Tanner Swenson. Juniors - Carter Mauer, Charlie Ring. Sophomore - Lawson Losee.
Last year’s achievements/records: 3-6
Coach comments: We are a young team that has good chemistry. We are in a tough district and will need to be well prepared for each week. We are looking to improve upon last year’s finish.
Coach's pick for preseason top three conference teams: Don Bosco, Northwood-Kensett, Janesville
