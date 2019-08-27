{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Osage High School Varsity Football team

The 2019 Osage High School Varsity Football team (front row, from left) Connor Lifka, Desmund Taets, Isaac Bender, Cole Adams, Wyatt Hamby, Ryan Adams, Zach Duren, Noah O'Malley, Shawn Eichmeier, Mason O'Malley, Colin Muller, Averee Abben, Logan Martin, Spencer Adams. (middle row) Zach Williams, Colton Boge, Owen Muller, Matt Olson, Briar Wagner, Jett Nehls, Rhett Ham, Conner Smith, Jarett Scharper, Connor Tabbert, Nolan Byrnes, Isaac Brumm. (back row) Luke Scharper, Thor Maakestad, Garrison Gerdts, Gage Belz, Noah Sletten, Keaton Muller, Nathan Havel, Spencer Mooberry, Gavin Schaefer, Ben Miller, Joey Potter. (not pictured - Nathan Bartholmey and Meirick Huffman)

 MARY KLAES THE PRESS-NEWS

Coach: Matt Finn (5th year)

Last year’s achievements/records: 7-3 overall record, 5-0 district record, 1A-3 District Champions, playoff qualifier; set school record for offensive yards in a season with 4,415; set school record for passing yards in a season with 3,008

Returning letter winners: Thor Maakestad (SR), Spencer Mooberry (JR), Jarett Scharper (SR), Colin Muller (JR), Gavin Schaefer (SR), Gage Belz (SR), Averee Abben (JR), Owen Muller (SR), Nolan Byrnes (SR), Ryan Adams (SR), Zach Williams (SR), Meirick Huffman (SR), Mason O’Malley (SR), Zach Duren (SR), Matt Olson (SR), Isaac Brumm (SR), Conner Smith (SR), Noah Sletten (SR)

Coach's comments: We have high expectations for the upcoming season. Our player leadership has been outstanding in the offseason.

