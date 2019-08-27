Coach: Matt Finn (5th year)
Last year’s achievements/records: 7-3 overall record, 5-0 district record, 1A-3 District Champions, playoff qualifier; set school record for offensive yards in a season with 4,415; set school record for passing yards in a season with 3,008
Returning letter winners: Thor Maakestad (SR), Spencer Mooberry (JR), Jarett Scharper (SR), Colin Muller (JR), Gavin Schaefer (SR), Gage Belz (SR), Averee Abben (JR), Owen Muller (SR), Nolan Byrnes (SR), Ryan Adams (SR), Zach Williams (SR), Meirick Huffman (SR), Mason O’Malley (SR), Zach Duren (SR), Matt Olson (SR), Isaac Brumm (SR), Conner Smith (SR), Noah Sletten (SR)
Coach's comments: We have high expectations for the upcoming season. Our player leadership has been outstanding in the offseason.
