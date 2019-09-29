Osage picked up its first victory of the season Friday night, dominating Denver 7-0.
Junior quarterback Colin Muller completed six of his 20 pass attempts for 130 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown
Junior Spencer Mooberry had 98 yards on four rushes for a 24.5-yard-per-carry average. His nice day on the ground was highlighted by a 69-yard scamper. Mooberry also had three catches for 43 yards.
Senior Wyatt Hamby ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards, while Muller rushed for 54 yards on eight carries.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Sophomore Nathan Havel had two catches for 74 yards, with a long of 44 yards.
The Green Devils will host Sumner-Fredricksburg on Friday, Oct. 4.
DSC_3196.jpg
DSC_3261.jpg
DSC_3262.jpg
DSC_3277.jpg
DSC_3279.jpg
DSC_3298.jpg
DSC_3362.jpg
DSC_3400.jpg
DSC_3441.jpg
DSC_3504.jpg
DSC_3538.jpg
DSC_3549.jpg
DSC_3563.jpg
DSC_3621.jpg
DSC_3654.jpg
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.