Osage picked up its first victory of the season Friday night, dominating Denver 7-0.

Junior quarterback Colin Muller completed six of his 20 pass attempts for 130 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown

Junior Spencer Mooberry had 98 yards on four rushes for a 24.5-yard-per-carry average. His nice day on the ground was highlighted by a 69-yard scamper. Mooberry also had three catches for 43 yards.

Senior Wyatt Hamby ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards, while Muller rushed for 54 yards on eight carries.

Sophomore Nathan Havel had two catches for 74 yards, with a long of 44 yards.

The Green Devils will host Sumner-Fredricksburg on Friday, Oct. 4.

