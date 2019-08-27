{{featured_button_text}}

Co-coaches: Tori Steinberg (15 years) and Colin Zidlicky (1 year)

Returning letter winners: Seniors Addy Witt, Ryan Wagner, Seth Hershey; juniors Megan Gooder, Ella Brown, Kirsten Boerjan; sophomores: Riley Witt

Last year’s achievements/records: St. Ansgar had two runners, Addy Carlson and Seth Hershey, compete in the State cross country meet.

Coach's comments: We have several returning letter winners and a few new additions (John May, Braden Powers, and Kasey Igou) and plan to be very competitive with both a strong girls and strong boys team this year.

Roster of varsity players and positions: Seniors Addy Witt, Ryan Wagner, Seth Hershey, John May; juniors Megan Gooder, Ella Brown, Kirsten Boerjan, Braden Powers; sophomore Riley Witt; freshmen Cole Hansen, Khari Young, Kasey Igou; 7th-graders Drew Carlson, Abbey Muller; managers Julia May, Leah Wagner

