Coach: Bryce Conway (6th year as cross country coach - 17 total as coach)
Returning letter winners: Kevin Jordan (12), O’Malley Fair (10), Allie Bigley (12), Brynn Hemann (11), Lauren Hemann (10)
Others: Alexa Houser, Morgan Koenigs, Ashley Koenigs
Last year’s achievements/records: Girls placed 4th at Iowa Star Conference meet and 7th place at district meet
Coach's comments: We will have some competitive runners this year who will improve as the season moves along. If we can stay healthy our girls should be competitive as a whole this year and Kevin will be consistent as our lone boys runner being in the top half at most meets. With a year’s growth from last year I expect our runners to be eager and ready to compete.
