GIRLS

Coach: Katie Mostek (3rd year)

Returning letter winners: seniors Makayla Mostek and Clare Huisman; sophomore Talia Stangel

Last year’s achievements/records: Talia Stangel and Makayla Mostek (1st team all conference); Clare Huisman (2nd team all conference)

Coach's comments: Really excited for the upcoming season. We have a lot of returning talent and a lot of new talent to add to the team. The girls have already put in a lot of work.

BOYS

Coach: Thomas Meier (4th year)

Last year’s record overall/conference: Top of Iowa East - 2nd Place

Returning letter winners: Caleb Sledd, Skyler Wright, Mathew Johnson

Team outlook: We are a younger team that worked hard over the summer. I am hoping to run well and compete at our meets. The Top of Iowa Conference has some great competition and looking to place well at our conference meet.

