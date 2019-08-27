GIRLS
Coach: Katie Mostek (3rd year)
Returning letter winners: seniors Makayla Mostek and Clare Huisman; sophomore Talia Stangel
Last year’s achievements/records: Talia Stangel and Makayla Mostek (1st team all conference); Clare Huisman (2nd team all conference)
Coach's comments: Really excited for the upcoming season. We have a lot of returning talent and a lot of new talent to add to the team. The girls have already put in a lot of work.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS
Coach: Thomas Meier (4th year)
Last year’s record overall/conference: Top of Iowa East - 2nd Place
Returning letter winners: Caleb Sledd, Skyler Wright, Mathew Johnson
Team outlook: We are a younger team that worked hard over the summer. I am hoping to run well and compete at our meets. The Top of Iowa Conference has some great competition and looking to place well at our conference meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.