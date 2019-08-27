The captains of this year's Osage High School football team are looking to build on last season's success.
In 2018, the Green Devils won their first district championship in nearly a decade. They finished 7-3 overall after losing in the first round of the state playoffs.
This year's goal is to advance farther in the playoffs "and get to the Dome," said Matt Olson.
The Green Devils will be relying on their experience, speed and teamwork.
"We are returning a lot of seniors again this year," said Noah Sletten.
"We all mesh together really well," Olson added.
"I think we have a very fast and agile team this year," said Thor Maakestad.
Olson said the Green Devils will try to improve their fundamentals as they go through the season.
"You can never prepare too much," Sletten said.
The Green Devils will have a major challenge with their season opener on Aug. 30 at Clear Lake.
Sletten said the team's focus is on the Lions right now.
After that they will take things "one game at a time," Olson said.
The three captains, who are all seniors, will take a lot of memories with them when they leave.
"The St. Ansgar game was pretty fun last year," Maakestad said.
The Green Devils were behind in the final seconds, but beat the Saints on a touchdown pass.
The game was at St. Ansgar.
"That made it even better," Olson said.
