The Osage boys and girls cross country teams ran at the Mohawk Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 26 at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
The top four teams were Waverly-Shell Rock (30 points), Mason City (52), Charles City (56), and Osage (96).
While Osage finished fourth in the meet, Caleb Sledd placed third overall with a time of 17:16.3 and was the only Green Devils runner in the Top 10.
GIRLS
The top four teams were Charles City (30 points), Mason City (49), Osage (76), and Waverly-Shell Rock (81).
Osage placed two runners in the Top 10: Katelyn Johnston (20:39.3) in fifth and Talia Stangel (21:34.2) in ninth.
The Green Devils were scheduled to run Monday at the G-H-V Invitational in Garner.
