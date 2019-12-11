{{featured_button_text}}
Osage boys wrestling

Noah O'Malley lost to Kyzer Engen of Decorah by 15-8 decision at 152 pounds

The Green Devils four wins by fall propelled them to victory over Decorah on Tuesday.

Osage 45, Decorah 29

Skyler Wright (113 pounds), Nicholas Fox (120), Joe Sullivan (126), Ryan Adams (138), Spencer Mooberry (170), Jett Nehls (220) and Conner Smith (285) each won their bouts.

Osage boys wrestling vs Decorah

