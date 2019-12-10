Winter sports season is upon us and the Green Devils boys’ varsity basketball team is ready to make an impact.
The team, which finished the 2018-2019 season with a 14-8 record, has set some goals, which include winning their conference and making a state appearance this year.
Most of last year’s team is returning to play, including the team's four starters, which co-captains Ty Creger and Thor Maakestad believe is one of the team’s biggest strengths.
“We have size and height,” Maakestad said, “and we’ve been playing together a long time, so we have experience and chemistry.”
The two seniors have been playing since elementary school, starting in the third grade.
While neither currently has any plans to play college basketball, they both said the sport has taught them some important lessons they can carry with them long past the end of their final season.
“It’s taught us teamwork and how to overcome adversity,” Creger said. “It’s been a great way of getting to know other people, learning how to get the job done, cooperation and learning how to adapt to how others play so we can come together and play as a unit.”
Along the way, each picked up a variety of skills and learned what it felt like to struggle to learn new skills to improve their game, like three-point shooting and the importance of getting to know new teammates so they don’t feel left out.
“Playing basketball is a great experience,” Maakestad said. “I’d tell anyone thinking about trying the sport to go for it. I’m going to miss not playing after the season is done. I’m going to miss being around the boys and all of the friendships I’ve made in the past four years.”
In looking at the season ahead, the captains expect their toughest opponents to be West Fork and Sheffield.
They both wanted to give a heartfelt thank you to the parents, friends, family and community members, who come out to see them play, often braving the cold to do so.
“We appreciate you all a lot,” Creger said. “Thanks for showing up, it’s going to be a fun year.”
