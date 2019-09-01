It was pretty apparent early in Friday's game that Clear Lake was going to win.
The Lions came into Friday's game against Osage ranked No. 2 in the state in class 2A, while the Green Devils were ranked at No. 10 in class 1A.
The gap looked even wider than that in the season opener, as Clear Lake crushed Osage by a 56-12 score.
The first quarter was all Clear Lake, as senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries put on a show. Before the whistle blew to begin the second quarter, DeVries had thrown three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Kody Kearns.
In the second quarter, Osage finally got on the board, with a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Colin Muller to Spencer Mooberry.
But Clear Lake answered with a score of their own. At 4:02 in the second, DeVries dropped back on a fourth and 10 play at the 15 yard line. Seeing no receivers open, he scrambled, dodging more than a half dozen tacklers.
