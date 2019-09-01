{{featured_button_text}}

It was pretty apparent early in Friday's game that Clear Lake was going to win.

The Lions came into Friday's game against Osage ranked No. 2 in the state in class 2A, while the Green Devils were ranked at No. 10 in class 1A.

The gap looked even wider than that in the season opener, as Clear Lake crushed Osage by a 56-12 score. 

The first quarter was all Clear Lake, as senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries put on a show. Before the whistle blew to begin the second quarter, DeVries had thrown three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Kody Kearns. 

In the second quarter, Osage finally got on the board, with a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Colin Muller to Spencer Mooberry. 

But Clear Lake answered with a score of their own. At 4:02 in the second, DeVries dropped back on a fourth and 10 play at the 15 yard line. Seeing no receivers open, he scrambled, dodging more than a half dozen tacklers.

He then dove for the end zone, and after an official review was awarded a touchdown, which put the Lions up 35-6.  

The Green Devils scored again with 36.3 seconds left in the half, on an 11-yard touchdown reception by Thor Maakestad. 

The Lions scored one last time in the third quarter, on a quarterback sneak from DeVries. This gave them a 56-12 advantage, which wound up being the final score. 

Osage will play at home on Friday, Sept. 6 against Saint Ansgar. 

