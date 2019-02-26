Try 1 month for 99¢
Theo Baldus

Baldus

 Dan_L._Vander_Beek

PELLA | Theo Baldus, a freshman thrower, is a member of the Central College men’s track and field team.

Baldus is a 2018 graduate of St. Ansgar High School.

The Dutch return 22 letterwinners from last year’s squad that finished first in the Iowa Conference outdoor and runner-up in indoor.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments