Area roundup: Osage boys golf competes at Grundy Center

The Osage boys golf team had the chance to get out and play 18 holes for the first time this season on Saturday at Grundy Center.

The Green Devils saw different competition than the first few weeks, but still managed to finish fourth out of eight teams with 361 total strokes. Grundy Center took the top spot with 316 strokes. Osage was only four strokes away from a third place finish.

Junior Jayden Scharper posted the best round of the day for the Green Devils. His 86 tied him for eighth place overall out of 46 individual players. Sophomore Leo Klapperich finished tied for 10th place with a score of 88.

The medalist of the meet was Ashton Martens from Grundy Center (73).

Osage is back in action on Thursday at Northwood.

Boys soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura drops two at tournament

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) boys soccer team traveled to Spirit Lake on Saturday for a tournament against tough competition. The Cardinals lost a 5-1 contest to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (SBL) and a 5-2 game to Spirit Lake.