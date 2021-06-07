Area roundup: Newman Catholic splits games at Dowling Catholic tournament

Mason City drops two at Humboldt tournament

The Mason City softball team struggled to get things going at the tournament in Humboldt on Saturday. The Mohawks lost 11-1 to Humboldt and 9-2 to Estherville Lincoln Central.

Against Humboldt, the Mohawks had five different players get a hit. However, the Wildcats proved to be too much and ended the game early in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule. Shaye Theobald had the lone RBI for the Mohawks.

In the loss to the Midgets, the Mohawks struggled offensively. Sam Norcross posted two of the team's three hits and also had an RBI. The Midgets scored four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to put the game out of reach. Mason City is now 1-7 on the season.

Charles City earns two wins at North Fayette Valley

The Charles City softball team had a solid day at the North Fayette Valley tournament. The Comets earned a 10-9 win over Solon and a 12-5 win over Union.

The Comets went into the bottom of the seventh inning against Solon trailing by two runs, but managed to score three to earn the walk-off win. The Comets posted 16 total hits, with Rachel Chambers leading with three hits and two RBIs.