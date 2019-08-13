The following are the North Iowa players who were recognized as All-District worthy.
1A
Northeast District
First Team
Collin Kramer, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Max Burt, Eighth Grade, Newman Catholic
Jack McGuire, Senior, Newman Catholic
Evan Paulus, Senior, Newman Catholic
Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic
Mark Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar
Second Team
Doug Taylor, Eighth grade, Newman Catholic
Ethan Tasker, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett
Merritt McCardle, Senior, Newman Catholic
Gavin Varner, Senior, Northwood-Kensett
Judge Losee, Junior, Riceville
Northwest District
First Team
Alex Mammen, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Second Team
Luke Bormann, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Central District
First Team
Lukas Wogen, Senior, West Fork
Easton Barrus, Senior, Belmond-Klemme
Treyjen Wilson, Senior, Central Springs
Mitchel Halloran, Senior, West Fork
Second Team
Owen Dannen, Freshman, Central Springs
Lucas Garl, Senior, Central Springs
Kyle Rooney, Senior, West Fork
Tucker Kroeze, Senior, Belmond-Klemme
2A
Northeast District
Second Team
Gavin Schaefer, Junior, Osage
Zach Williams, Junior, Osage
Lucas Weigle, Junior, Osage
Brett Bobinet, Senior, Osage
Central District
First Team
Cael Boehmer, Senior, Lake Mills
Jordan Spooner, Senior, Forest City
Second Team
Mason Fritz, Junior, Lake Mills
3A
Southeast District
First Team
Colton Slinger, Senior, Charles City
Second Team
Cole Reams, Senior, Charles City
Tait Arndt, Junior, Charles City
Central District
First Team
Eric McHenry, Junior, Clear Lake
Second Team
Mac Adams, Senior, Clear Lake
Austin Warnke, Sophomore, Clear Lake
Drew Uhlenhopp, Junior, Hampton-Dumont
4A
North Central District
Second Team
Avery Mellman, Junior, Mason City
