The following are the North Iowa players who were recognized as All-District worthy. 

1A

Northeast District

First Team

Collin Kramer, Senior, Saint Ansgar

Max Burt, Eighth Grade, Newman Catholic

Jack McGuire, Senior, Newman Catholic

Evan Paulus, Senior, Newman Catholic

Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic

Mark Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar

Second Team

Doug Taylor, Eighth grade, Newman Catholic

Ethan Tasker, Sophomore, Northwood-Kensett

Merritt McCardle, Senior, Newman Catholic

Gavin Varner, Senior, Northwood-Kensett

Judge Losee, Junior, Riceville

Northwest District

First Team

Alex Mammen, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

Second Team

Luke Bormann, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

Central District

First Team

Lukas Wogen, Senior, West Fork

Easton Barrus, Senior, Belmond-Klemme

Treyjen Wilson, Senior, Central Springs

Mitchel Halloran, Senior, West Fork

Second Team

Owen Dannen, Freshman, Central Springs

Lucas Garl, Senior, Central Springs

Kyle Rooney, Senior, West Fork

Tucker Kroeze, Senior, Belmond-Klemme

2A

Northeast District

Second Team

Gavin Schaefer, Junior, Osage

Zach Williams, Junior, Osage

Lucas Weigle, Junior, Osage

Brett Bobinet, Senior, Osage

Central District

First Team

Cael Boehmer, Senior, Lake Mills

Jordan Spooner, Senior, Forest City

Second Team

Mason Fritz, Junior, Lake Mills

3A

Southeast District

First Team

Colton Slinger, Senior, Charles City

Second Team

Cole Reams, Senior, Charles City

Tait Arndt, Junior, Charles City

Central District

First Team

Eric McHenry, Junior, Clear Lake

Second Team

Mac Adams, Senior, Clear Lake

Austin Warnke, Sophomore, Clear Lake

Drew Uhlenhopp, Junior, Hampton-Dumont

4A

North Central District

Second Team

Avery Mellman, Junior, Mason City 

