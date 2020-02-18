Social media application Tik Tok explained

There’s a new social media app on the market that is taking the world by storm: Tik Tok. You may have heard about this app, and I’m here to explain what all the craze is about.

Sometimes you may hear a young person say the following, “I'm obsessed with Tik Tok,” or “Have you learned the new Tik Tok dance?” This is because it is an app that people record themselves for anywhere from 10-60 seconds dancing and /or talking over music. These videos have a large abundance of subjects ranging from comedy, dancing, singing, art, horror and anything else you can think of.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When you download this app and when you first load it up, you will see two options: “following” or a “for you” page. These are two options you can have when scrolling through and watching videos. The “following” page consists of videos created by people that you decided to follow just like Facebook friends. The “for you” page consists of videos that are created by people that Tik Tok thinks you would like. Therefore the name, “for you.”