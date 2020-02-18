Social media application Tik Tok explained

There’s a new social media app on the market that is taking the world by storm: Tik Tok. You may have heard about this app, and I’m here to explain what all the craze is about.
Sometimes you may hear a young person say the following, “I'm obsessed with Tik Tok,” or “Have you learned the new Tik Tok dance?” This is because it is an app that people record themselves for anywhere from 10-60 seconds dancing and /or talking over music. These videos have a large abundance of subjects ranging from comedy, dancing, singing, art, horror and anything else you can think of.
You have free articles remaining.
When you download this app and when you first load it up, you will see two options: “following” or a “for you” page. These are two options you can have when scrolling through and watching videos. The “following” page consists of videos created by people that you decided to follow just like Facebook friends. The “for you” page consists of videos that are created by people that Tik Tok thinks you would like. Therefore the name, “for you.”
Now for the creating side of things, Tik Tok is known for being a platform of opportunity. Anyone has the same options to make a video of their own. You have the options of picking your own music, own filters, and speeding up or slowing down your video. After you create your video, you can add a caption. An extremely common hashtag in a video caption is “for you page” or “fyp.” This allows your video to possibly show up in somebody else's “for you” page while they are watching videos. It's because of this that allows anyone to get Tik Tok famous off of just one video they created.
Tik Tok is the new buzz going around in the younger generation. It allows young people to liberally create and express themselves. You can download this app on the app store and try it out for yourself!