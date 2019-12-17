The city's financial position is pretty good, according an audit done recently of the city's books.
At the Dec. 9 Osage City Council Meeting, Elizabeth Thyer of Gardiner + Company CPA from Charles City shared some remarks.
In a few cases the city needed to be more prompt in publishing minutes from Council meetings. She also noted that the city doesn't have an employee notebook.
“We’ve talked about an employee handbook for years, but never got around to doing it,” said Mayor Steve Cooper, who also thanked Thyer for the in-depth explanation of the audit.
Senior Center
Ron Muhlenbruck, president of the Osage Senior Citizen Center, provided an overview of the center’s activities over the past year. Muhlenbruck stated that through the end of November the center had served 9,817 meals; 4,267 of those meals were provided on site, while the other 5,550 meals were delivered to the homebound.
He stated that meal numbers declined last year, because he believes many seniors in the community are unaware of the services the center provides. A pamphlet is being printed and will be placed in different localities to inform seniors. Last year, the council provided $5,000 in funding for the center and Cooper told Muhlenbruck the council will take up funding for center at a later date.
Osage Municipal Utilities
You have free articles remaining.
Osage Municipal Utilities Manager Josh Byrnes provided the council with his annual report for the city-owned utility.
Byrnes said the utility had a good year and highlighted some of the utility’s accomplishments, and provided goals for the future. Byrnes stated that all OMU internet users have been provided with higher bandwidth speeds at no added cost. The utility is moving ahead with a project of installing a second interconnect, which would provide a safety net should the present, aging interconnect fail.
The utility has also provided over $51,223.38 in electric and gas efficiency incentives that were deducted from customers’ bills. The utility fosters a plan to replace trees in the community, and has donated funds to Osage’s Daycare, Mitchell County Regional Hospital, continues to partner with Osage School’s Iowa Big North Program, and works to share equipment and people with the city of Osage.
Byrnes pointed out that the utility, with the help of grant money is working to lay fiber optics to deliver high speed internet to small surrounding communities, which will help small businesses, students, and help to develop ongoing revenue for the utility. He stated that larger internet providers not interested in helping these small communities.
Other business
After last month’s presentation from staff of the Cedar River Complex, the council moved to help with Capital Funding for the CRC. Council Member Rick Bodensteiner moved the council continue to provide the $7,500 for promotion, and provide the CRC with $35,000 for capital improvements.
Several council members stated they were impressed with CRC staff using the provided funding. They also recognized how the CRC continues to grow both in memberships, and in how the facility serves the county.
In further business, the council approved $20,000 toward the purchase of a new pickup for the Osage Fire Department. The department is providing $8,500 of their own funds toward the purchase. Chief of Police Brian Wright stated he has 13 applicants for the current opening in the Police Department and testing of those applicants will soon take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.