Scholarships available for Mitchell County students

Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) is sponsoring the conservation and agriculture scholarship program again in 2019.

According to a release, the scholarships are offered to Iowa high school seniors for their first year of education at the college level pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

This is a broad field of study and many majors qualify, the release stated.

The awards are chosen on the basis of scholastic achievement and leadership (leadership includes service, character, and self-motivation).

According to the release, the Mitchell Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Commissioners will judge the applications and award local scholarship. The application is then forwarded to the regional competition.

The regional winner is entered into the state competition where three scholarships will be awarded in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. Regional winners not winning at the state level will each receive $500.

To request an application, please email Kelly.Kline@ia.nacdnet.net. The application is also available at CDI: www.cdiowa.org. Handwritten applications will not be accepted.