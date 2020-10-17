Schmitts collaborate in Rockford-area swine operation

Tony feeds a ration provided by a local elevator and farrows in crates. He pays close attention to his sow’s reproductive tracks, which is vital in a farrowing operation. After the piglets are a couple of weeks old, Tony puts rolled oats on the floor so piglets begin to chew on the feed. Slowly, pigs are transitioned to eating a more solid ration. The pigs are eating creep feed when they are weaned and shipped at about four weeks of age.

The pigs are transported to Norman and Brenda Schmitt’s farm. Norman said the young piglets, who are conditioned to eating rolled oats and pallets, are placed in a climate controlled pig nursery.

“The pigs come here around 15 to 17 pounds. The first day we give them a little rolled oats and pallets to get them eating," Norman said. "We put fresh feed in front of them two to three times a day, which is essential to get them eating. These pigs are kept in the nursery until they are 40 to 50 pounds, then they are moved to a finishing house.”