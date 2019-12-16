The Osage Public Library hosted a special guest appearance from Santa Claus on Dec. 11.
Over 200 youth and adults waited anxiously for their chance to visit with Santa. Some lucky children even got to ring Santa’s special bells in hopes to see the reindeer appear.
After telling Santa their wishes for Christmas and getting their photo taken with Santa, the children received a coloring and sticker book along with a candy cane treat.
