Rylie Hansen hired as new director at Merri-Land

Merri-Land Community Christian Preschool in St. Ansgar has hired a new director and lead teacher, Rylie Hansen.

A St. Ansgar graduate, Hansen received an associates in arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College. Hansen has a passion for working with children, gaining experience for several years at Wee Saints, Bible School events for her church, and also as an aide with Merri-Land Preschool this past school year.

In her free time, Hansen enjoys camping, boating, kayaking, ice fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

“I am very excited to work with the kids this upcoming school year,” Hansen said.

Merri-Land Preschool and Nursery School is a Christian based learning program that has been around for more than 45 years.

Openings remain for the upcoming school year. An Open House registration is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school’s location in the Parish Center of First Lutheran, 615 W Second St.

More information can be found on the preschool’s Facebook page, and questions for Hansen can be directed to merriland.christian.preschool@gmail.com.

