Riceville plans ribbon-cutting event for new activity center

For close to 30 years, the Riceville building and grounds committee have had a vision to build a new activity center for the community and school district.
Now, the dream has come to fruition and the new activity center is finally finished. It will officially open to the public at 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“It's instrumental having a great committee of people to do it,” Superintendent Barb Schwamman said. “Just getting some architecture, drawings and renderings. Figuring out where to put it. The community has been very excited about its opening. I think now that it’s up, people are just pumped.”
The $2.3 million facility features a weight room, two-lane track, two multi-purpose courts, lobby space, lockers and storage room. At the moment, it’s being used by the school, and it’s not yet open to the public.
One of the main reasons building the new center was so important was academics.
“They were having academic time being taken away,” Schwamman said. “The seventh- and eighth-graders were still practicing during the school day for sports practice because we didn’t have the space.”
Students and teachers were using the last 45 minutes of the day to practice for athletics, as space wasn’t readily available. Schwamman says 45 minutes a day can really amount to a long period of time where students aren’t learning throughout the course of the year. This new center will not only help with athletics, but it will improve things like test scores and academic instruction.
The high school and the elementary school’s entrances were re-done as well with the project.
Members of the public can buy passes individually, or buy family passes. Yearly passes, or – until the end of December – lifetime passes are available as well. Schwamman thinks this is a great thing for the community to take advantage of.
Between parks and the golf course in Riceville, there’s plenty to do in the small town during the summer months.
“Once it gets to winter-time, there’s not as much to do in Riceville,” Schwamman said. “This is going to be a place where community gathers. This is a place for athletics and youth teams and just people to gather. It will fill a void in the whole community as well.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!