Riceville plans ribbon-cutting event for new activity center

For close to 30 years, the Riceville building and grounds committee have had a vision to build a new activity center for the community and school district.

Now, the dream has come to fruition and the new activity center is finally finished. It will officially open to the public at 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It's instrumental having a great committee of people to do it,” Superintendent Barb Schwamman said. “Just getting some architecture, drawings and renderings. Figuring out where to put it. The community has been very excited about its opening. I think now that it’s up, people are just pumped.”

The $2.3 million facility features a weight room, two-lane track, two multi-purpose courts, lobby space, lockers and storage room. At the moment, it’s being used by the school, and it’s not yet open to the public.

One of the main reasons building the new center was so important was academics.

“They were having academic time being taken away,” Schwamman said. “The seventh- and eighth-graders were still practicing during the school day for sports practice because we didn’t have the space.”